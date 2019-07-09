Serena Williams v Alison Riske - match stats
July 9 (Reuters) - Key statistics from American Serena Williams' 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory over compatriot Alison Riske in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding): 11-Williams Riske Aces 19 1 Double faults 2 6 Break points won 6/16 5/5
11-Williams Riske
Aces 19 1
Double faults 2 6
Break points won 6/16 5/5
Net points won 8/14 9/17
Winners 49 25
Unforced errors 27 18
Total points won 96 89
Match duration: Two hours, one minute
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)
