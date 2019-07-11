Serena Williams v Barbora Strycova - match stats
LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Key statistics from American Serena Williams' 6-1 6-2 victory over Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova in the semi-finals of Wimbledon on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding): 11-Williams Strycova Aces 4 1 Double faults 1 1 Break points won 4/5
11-Williams Strycova
Aces 4 1
Double faults 1 1
Break points won 4/5 0/3
Net points won 13/16 4/11
Winners 28 8
Unforced errors 10 10
Total points won 54 31
Match duration: 59 minutes
(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)
