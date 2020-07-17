Tennis

Serena Williams will make return to play the new Top Seed Open in August

Serena Williams

Image credit: Getty Images

By Reuters
28 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

Serena Williams will return to the court for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic when she competes at the inaugural Top Seed Open in August.

The August 10 tournament in Kentucky will mark the 23-time Grand Slam champion's first match since she helped Team USA defeat Latvia in Fed Cup play in Everett, Washington in February.

Another US Open champion, fellow American Sloane Stephens, will also compete at the event, the WTA said.

Last week, the WTA confirmed the addition of events in Prague, Czech Republic and Lexington to its provisional calendar, which now features 21 tournaments.

The WTA Tour, suspended since March due to the pandemic, last month announced it would resume in Palermo, Italy on August 3. The Cincinnati Masters is scheduled to be played at Flushing Meadows, New York in mid-August followed by the U.S. Open, also at its usual Flushing Meadows home, from August 31 - September 13.

