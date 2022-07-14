Serena Williams will play at the Canadian Open in Toronto in August.

She has been included in the tournament’s entry list, along with the world’s top 43 players, except Elina Svitolina and Angelique Kerber.

Ad

This means Naomi Osaka will also feature, as will Emma Raducanu, who will begin her preparations for her US Open title defence with a first appearance in Toronto.

Tennis ‘They seem like they love the sport’ – Murray names Raducanu among players he would coach 3 HOURS AGO

For Williams, the three-time champion returns to a tournament which has done her well down the years, reaching the semi-finals or better the last five times she has played in the Canadian city.

However, there are also some painful memories for Williams, who was left in tears on court in 2019 after withdrawing from her final against Bianca Andreescu after just 19 minutes due to back spasms.

The 40-year-old will be hoping for a more successful campaign than at Wimbledon, where she crashed out in the first round against Harmony Tan.

World number one Iga Swiatek has won all WTA 1000 events on hard court this season and will be hoping to maintain her impressive winning streak in Canada.

Ons Jabeur has reached the last two WTA 1000 finals and following her disappointing defeat in the Wimbledon final, she will arrive at the tournament in defiant style, aiming to bounce back.

Home hopes will rely on 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, who is the Canadian number one.

Italy’s Camila Giorgi is the reigning champion.

Tennis What's Raducanu's schedule and where will she play ahead of US Open? 11/07/2022 AT 14:30