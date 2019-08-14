"I came to Mason on Sunday and have tried everything to be ready to play tonight, and was still hopeful after my practice this morning," the 23-times Grand Slam champion said.

"But unfortunately my back is still not right."

Williams, twice champion at the Cincinnati Masters, had been hoping to use the tournament as a final tune-up ahead of this month's U.S. Open.

She had been in menacing form in Toronto before retiring early in the first set of the final against Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu.