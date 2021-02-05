Serena Williams has pulled out of the Yarra Valley Classic due to a right shoulder injury.

Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, had set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash against world number one Australian Ash Barty after defeating fellow American Danielle Collins 6-2 4-6 (10-6) on Margaret Court Arena.

Australian Open What makes Serena, Serena AN HOUR AGO

"Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Yarra Valley Classic singles draw due to a right shoulder injury," the women's tour said on Twitter.

"Ashleigh Barty advances to the final by walkover."

The Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tennis Trailblazers - The inspiring story of Serena Williams 2 HOURS AGO