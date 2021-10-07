Tennis

'Shame they're not here' - Andy Murray on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic missing Indian Wells

Andy Murray said of the Big Three missing Indian Wells this year: "It's unfortunate with Rafa (Nadal) and Roger (Federer) being injured. And, you know, I think Novak (Djokovic), probably rightfully, is taking a break after the run that he's had this year and just missing out at the US Open. But I'm happy myself to be here. It's a shame for the tournament that they're not here."

00:01:20, 10 minutes ago