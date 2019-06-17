Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
A.Ramos VS M.Cilic
7 October 2019 Starting from 06:30
Show Court 3
LIVE - Albert Ramos - Marin Cilic
Shanghai Masters - 07 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Albert Ramos and Marin Cilic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Albert
Ramos
Ramos
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age31
ATP ranking44
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
6
6
A.Ramos
3
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Semifinal
A.Mannarino
✓
6
4
6
A.Ramos
0
6
1
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Monfils
5
4
A.Ramos
✓
7
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic
62
3
A.Ramos
✓
77
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka
2
1
A.Ramos
✓
6
6
Marin
Cilic
Cilic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)89
- Age31
ATP ranking30
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
H.Chung
✓
6
3
6
M.Cilic
4
6
1
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Sugita
4
4
M.Cilic
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
M.Cilic
3
6
1
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
3
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
J.Isner
5
6
66
4
M.Cilic
✓
7
3
78
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
C.Stebe
6
3
5
3
M.Cilic
✓
4
6
7
6
