Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Ramos VS R.Federer
8 October 2019 Starting from 12:30
Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Albert Ramos - Roger Federer
Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Albert Ramos and Roger Federer live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Albert
Ramos
Ramos
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age31
ATP ranking46
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Ramos
✓
6
6
M.Cilic
4
4
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
6
6
A.Ramos
3
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Semifinal
A.Mannarino
✓
6
4
6
A.Ramos
0
6
1
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Monfils
5
4
A.Ramos
✓
7
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic
62
3
A.Ramos
✓
77
6
View more matches
Roger
Federer
Federer
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age38
ATP ranking3
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Federer
6
4
6
4
2
G.Dimitrov
✓
3
6
3
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
6
D.Goffin
2
2
0
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
6
D.Evans
2
2
1
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer
✓
3
6
6
6
D.Džumhur
6
2
3
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
R.Federer
✓
4
6
6
6
S.Nagal
6
1
2
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more