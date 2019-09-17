Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Ramos VS R.Federer

8 October 2019 Starting from 12:30

Center
User comments

LIVE - Albert Ramos - Roger Federer

Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Albert Ramos and Roger Federer live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Albert Ramos
Albert
Ramos
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
46
Previous matches
View more matches
Roger Federer
Roger
Federer
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    38
ATP ranking
3
Previous matches
View more matches

