Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Result
A.De Minaur
61
4
J.Isner
✓
77
6
8 October 2019Grandstand
LIVE - Alex De Minaur - John Isner
Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alex De Minaur and John Isner live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alex
De Minaur
De Minaur
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age20
ATP ranking24
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
3
78
68
L.Harris
✓
6
66
710
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Final
A.Mannarino
64
4
A.De Minaur
✓
77
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Semifinal
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
R.Bautista
2
2
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
A.De Minaur
✓
6
4
6
B.Coric
2
6
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
4
6
6
A.Murray
6
2
4
John
Isner
Isner
United States
- Height (m)2.08
- Weight (Kg)108
- Age34
ATP ranking17
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Isner
63
3
S.Tsitsipas
✓
77
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
✓
77
7
D.Evans
63
5
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
4
77
3
J.Isner
✓
6
65
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
713
65
64
E.Gerasimov
✓
611
77
77
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
J.Isner
5
6
66
4
M.Cilic
✓
7
3
78
6
