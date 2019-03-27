Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Result
A.De Minaur
61
4
J.Isner
77
6
8 October 2019Grandstand
LIVE - Alex De Minaur - John Isner

Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alex De Minaur and John Isner live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alex De Minaur
Alex
De Minaur
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
24
Previous matches
John Isner
John
Isner
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    2.08
  • Weight (Kg)
    108
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
17
Previous matches
