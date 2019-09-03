Shanghai Masters
Singles | 3rd Round
A.Zverev VS A.Rublev
10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Alexander Zverev - Andrey Rublev
Shanghai Masters - 10 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alexander
Zverev
Zverev
Germany
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age22
ATP ranking6
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
✓
715
77
J.Chardy
613
63
ATP Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
S.Tsitsipas
✓
78
6
A.Zverev
66
4
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Querrey
63
2
A.Zverev
✓
77
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
3
1
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
3
2
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
View more matches
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age21
ATP ranking33
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
J.Millman
2
0
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Rublev
✓
6
77
B.Coric
4
64
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev
3
4
F.Fognini
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
2
5
A.Rublev
✓
6
7
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
7
A.Rublev
4
5
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more