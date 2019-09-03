Shanghai Masters
Singles | 3rd Round

A.Zverev VS A.Rublev

10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Alexander Zverev - Andrey Rublev

Shanghai Masters - 10 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alexander Zverev
Alexander
Zverev
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    86
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
6
Previous matches
View more matches
Andrey Rublev
Andrey
Rublev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
33
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Tsitsipas downs Zverev to set up Beijing final with Thiem

05/10/2019

Europe win Laver Cup 13-11 after Zverev takes decider

22/09/2019

US Open 2019 - Matteo Berrettini routs Andrey Rublev to reach last eight

US Open
03/09/2019

US Open 2019 - Diego Schwartzman dumps out sixth seed Alexander Zverev

US Open
03/09/2019