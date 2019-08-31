Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Zverev VS J.Chardy
9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
LIVE - Alexander Zverev - Jérémy Chardy
Shanghai Masters - 09 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Zverev and Jérémy Chardy live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alexander
Zverev
Zverev
Germany
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age22
ATP ranking6
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
S.Tsitsipas
✓
78
6
A.Zverev
66
4
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Querrey
63
2
A.Zverev
✓
77
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
3
1
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
3
2
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
A.Zverev
6
2
4
3
D.Schwartzman
✓
3
6
6
6
View more matches
Jérémy
Chardy
Chardy
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age32
ATP ranking71
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Chardy
✓
6
77
K.Edmund
4
63
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Khachanov
✓
77
77
J.Chardy
6
65
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Chardy
✓
67
6
77
M.Cecchinato
79
3
64
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
6
63
6
J.Chardy
4
3
77
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
6
3
78
1
4
J.Chardy
✓
3
6
66
6
6
View more matches
