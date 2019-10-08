Shanghai Masters
Singles | Quarter-final

A.Zverev VS R.Federer

11 October 2019 Starting from 12:30

Center
User comments

LIVE - Alexander Zverev - Roger Federer

Shanghai Masters - 11 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Zverev and Roger Federer live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 11 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alexander Zverev
Alexander
Zverev
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    86
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
6
Previous matches
Roger Federer
Roger
Federer
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    38
ATP ranking
3
Previous matches
