Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Result
A.Zverev
6 October 2019Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Alexander Zverev - ...
Shanghai Masters - 06 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Zverev and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 06 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alexander
Zverev
Zverev
Germany
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age22
ATP ranking6
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Querrey
63
2
A.Zverev
✓
77
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
3
1
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
3
2
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
A.Zverev
6
2
4
3
D.Schwartzman
✓
3
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
✓
64
77
6
77
A.Bedene
77
64
3
63
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more