Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Result
A.Rublev
6
77
B.Coric
4
64
8 October 2019Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Andrey Rublev - Borna Coric

Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Andrey Rublev and Borna Coric live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Andrey Rublev
Andrey
Rublev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
33
Previous matches
View more matches
Borna Coric
Borna
Coric
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    79
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
15
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 - Matteo Berrettini routs Andrey Rublev to reach last eight

US Open
03/09/2019

US Open 2019 - Nick Kyrgios labels line judge 'whistleblower' in defeat to Andrey Rublev

US Open
01/09/2019

US Open 2019 - Nick Kyrgios sent packing as Andrey Rublev reaches last 16

US Open
01/09/2019

Tennis news - Roger Federer sets up Dubai final with Stefanos Tsitsipas in quest for 100th title

ATP Dubai
01/03/2019