Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Result
A.Rublev
✓
6
77
B.Coric
4
64
8 October 2019Center
LIVE - Andrey Rublev - Borna Coric
Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andrey Rublev and Borna Coric live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age21
ATP ranking33
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev
3
4
F.Fognini
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
2
5
A.Rublev
✓
6
7
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
7
A.Rublev
4
5
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
R.Berankis
4
77
1
A.Rublev
✓
6
65
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
I.Ivashka
6
0
4
A.Rublev
✓
4
6
6
Borna
Coric
Coric
Croatia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age22
ATP ranking15
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
T.Daniel
✓
6
4
77
B.Coric
4
6
65
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
A.De Minaur
✓
6
4
6
B.Coric
2
6
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
D.Wu
3
3
B.Coric
✓
6
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
B.Coric
3
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Semifinal
B.Coric
✓
3
77
6
J.Sousa
6
65
1
