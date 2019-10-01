Shanghai Masters
Andy Murray - Juan Ignacio Londero

Shanghai Masters - 07 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Andy Murray and Juan Ignacio Londero live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 07 October 2019.

Andy Murray
Andy
Murray
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.9
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
-
Juan Ignacio Londero
Juan Ignacio
Londero
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
59
