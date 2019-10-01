Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
A.Murray VS J.Londero
7 October 2019 Starting from 12:30
LIVE - Andy Murray - Juan Ignacio Londero
Shanghai Masters - 07 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andy Murray and Juan Ignacio Londero live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andy
Murray
Murray
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.9
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age32
ATP ranking-
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
A.Murray
2
63
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
C.Norrie
66
77
1
A.Murray
✓
78
64
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
✓
77
79
M.Berrettini
62
67
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
4
6
6
A.Murray
6
2
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
T.Sandgren
3
78
1
A.Murray
✓
6
66
6
Juan Ignacio
Londero
Londero
Argentina
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age26
ATP ranking59
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
J.Thompson
✓
6
3
6
J.Londero
3
6
3
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
✓
6
4
6
J.Londero
2
6
4
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
77
6
J.Londero
4
63
1
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
6
1
63
5
J.Londero
✓
3
6
77
7
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
J.Londero
3
4
