Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round

C.Norrie VS G.Simon

7 October 2019 Starting from 06:30

Grandstand
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Cameron Norrie - Gilles Simon

Shanghai Masters - 07 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Cameron Norrie and Gilles Simon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Cameron Norrie
Cameron
Norrie
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
69
Previous matches
View more matches
Gilles Simon
Gilles
Simon
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
50
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news – Andy Murray outlasts Cameron Norrie at China Open in first meeting with fellow Briton

ATP Beijing
02/10/2019

Kyrgios pulls a Kyrgios special during Citi Open win over Simon

ATP Washington
01/08/2019

Lopez beats Simon to Queen's title in thriller

Fever-Tree Championships
23/06/2019

Simon through to Queen's final after win over Medvedev

ATP Queen's
22/06/2019