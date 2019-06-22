Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
C.Norrie VS G.Simon
7 October 2019 Starting from 06:30
Grandstand
LIVE - Cameron Norrie - Gilles Simon
Shanghai Masters - 07 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Cameron Norrie and Gilles Simon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Cameron
Norrie
Norrie
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age24
ATP ranking69
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
C.Norrie
66
77
1
A.Murray
✓
78
64
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
65
0
A
C.Norrie
✓
77
1
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
✓
5
6
6
C.Norrie
7
3
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
P.Gojowczyk
1
4
C.Norrie
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
✓
77
6
4
65
77
C.Norrie
64
4
6
77
62
Gilles
Simon
Simon
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age34
ATP ranking50
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
R.Opelka
✓
77
77
G.Simon
64
62
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar
4
0
G.Simon
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
✓
711
6
G.Simon
69
2
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
M.Copil
3
4
G.Simon
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev
✓
6
0
G.Simon
2
0
A
