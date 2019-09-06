Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
C.Garín VS M.Berrettini
9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Cristian Garín - Matteo Berrettini
Shanghai Masters - 09 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Cristian Garín and Matteo Berrettini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Cristian
Garín
Garín
Chile
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking32
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
P.Cuevas
1
4
C.Garín
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
65
0
A
C.Norrie
✓
77
1
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
✓
7
6
C.Garín
5
2
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
3
6
3
C.Garín
✓
6
3
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
✓
6
6
K.Edmund
3
2
View more matches
Matteo
Berrettini
Berrettini
Italy
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking13
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
2
1
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
✓
77
79
M.Berrettini
62
67
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
65
63
E.Gerasimov
✓
77
77
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
R.Carballés
1
2
US Open men
Singles
Semifinal
M.Berrettini
66
4
1
R.Nadal
✓
78
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
01/10/2019
Tennis news - Andy Murray battles past world No 13 Matteo Berrettini in China Open
ATP Beijing