Shanghai Masters
Singles | Final

D.Medvedev VS A.Zverev

13 October 2019 Starting from 10:30

Center
Match
LIVE - Daniil Medvedev - Alexander Zverev

Shanghai Masters - 13 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 13 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil
Medvedev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
4
Previous matches
Alexander Zverev
Alexander
Zverev
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    86
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
6
Previous matches
