Shanghai Masters
Singles | Final
D.Medvedev VS A.Zverev
13 October 2019 Starting from 10:30
Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Daniil Medvedev - Alexander Zverev
Shanghai Masters - 13 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 13 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Daniil
Medvedev
Medvedev
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age23
ATP ranking4
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Semifinal
S.Tsitsipas
65
5
D.Medvedev
✓
77
7
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
77
F.Fognini
3
64
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
79
7
V.Pospisil
67
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
C.Norrie
3
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
B.Coric
3
1
View more matches
Alexander
Zverev
Zverev
Germany
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age22
ATP ranking6
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Semifinal
M.Berrettini
3
4
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Zverev
✓
6
67
6
R.Federer
3
79
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
77
A.Rublev
0
64
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
✓
715
77
J.Chardy
613
63
ATP Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
S.Tsitsipas
✓
78
6
A.Zverev
66
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
11/10/2019
‘Next question’ – Grumpy Roger Federer swerves umpire talk after Alexander Zverev defeat
Shanghai Masters
11/10/2019
Shanghai Masters: 'Next Gen' make their mark as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic bow out
Shanghai Masters