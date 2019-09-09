Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round

D.Medvedev VS C.Norrie

8 October 2019 Starting from 12:30

Center
LIVE - Daniil Medvedev - Cameron Norrie

Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Daniil Medvedev and Cameron Norrie live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil
Medvedev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
4
Previous matches
Cameron Norrie
Cameron
Norrie
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
64
Previous matches
