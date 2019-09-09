Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Medvedev VS C.Norrie
8 October 2019 Starting from 12:30
Center
Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Daniil Medvedev and Cameron Norrie live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Daniil
Medvedev
Medvedev
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age23
ATP ranking4
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
B.Coric
3
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Semifinal
D.Medvedev
✓
7
7
E.Gerasimov
5
5
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
7
A.Rublev
4
5
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
7
6
E.Donskoy
5
3
US Open men
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
5
3
7
6
4
R.Nadal
✓
7
6
5
4
6
Cameron
Norrie
Norrie
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age24
ATP ranking64
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
C.Norrie
✓
7
6
G.Simon
5
2
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
C.Norrie
66
77
1
A.Murray
✓
78
64
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
65
0
A
C.Norrie
✓
77
1
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
✓
5
6
6
C.Norrie
7
3
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
P.Gojowczyk
1
4
C.Norrie
✓
6
6
