Shanghai Masters
Singles | Quarter-final
Result
D.Medvedev
✓
6
77
F.Fognini
3
64
11 October 2019Center
LIVE - Daniil Medvedev - Fabio Fognini
Shanghai Masters - 11 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Daniil Medvedev and Fabio Fognini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 11 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Daniil
Medvedev
Medvedev
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age23
ATP ranking4
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
79
7
V.Pospisil
67
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
C.Norrie
3
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
B.Coric
3
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Semifinal
D.Medvedev
✓
7
7
E.Gerasimov
5
5
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
7
A.Rublev
4
5
View more matches
Fabio
Fognini
Fognini
Italy
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age32
ATP ranking12
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
F.Fognini
✓
6
7
K.Khachanov
3
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
F.Fognini
✓
77
2
77
A.Murray
64
6
62
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Fognini
✓
6
6
S.Querrey
4
2
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Khachanov
✓
3
6
6
F.Fognini
6
3
1
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev
3
4
F.Fognini
✓
6
6
View more matches
