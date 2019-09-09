Shanghai Masters
Singles | 3rd Round

D.Medvedev VS V.Pospisil

10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
LIVE - Daniil Medvedev - Vasek Pospisil

Shanghai Masters - 10 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Daniil Medvedev and Vasek Pospisil live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil
Medvedev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
4
Vasek Pospisil
Vasek
Pospisil
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
248
