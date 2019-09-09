Shanghai Masters
Singles | 3rd Round
D.Medvedev VS V.Pospisil
10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
LIVE - Daniil Medvedev - Vasek Pospisil
Shanghai Masters - 10 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Daniil Medvedev and Vasek Pospisil live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Daniil
Medvedev
Medvedev
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age23
ATP ranking4
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
C.Norrie
3
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
B.Coric
3
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Semifinal
D.Medvedev
✓
7
7
E.Gerasimov
5
5
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
7
A.Rublev
4
5
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
7
6
E.Donskoy
5
3
Vasek
Pospisil
Pospisil
Canada
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age29
ATP ranking248
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
3
5
V.Pospisil
✓
6
7
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
✓
77
6
D.Schwartzman
62
2
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
3
6
5
J.Thompson
✓
6
3
7
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
T.Sandgren
✓
6
64
6
6
V.Pospisil
3
77
3
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
✓
4
7
7
4
6
K.Khachanov
6
5
5
6
3
17/09/2019