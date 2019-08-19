Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
D.Goffin VS R.Gasquet
8 October 2019 Starting from 06:30
Show Court 3
LIVE - David Goffin - Richard Gasquet
Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between David Goffin and Richard Gasquet live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
David
Goffin
Goffin
Belgium
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age28
ATP ranking14
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Semifinal
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
D.Goffin
3
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
H.Chung
2
2
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
✓
77
77
D.Shapovalov
65
62
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
1
710
6
P.Carreño
6
68
0
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
3
2
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
Richard
Gasquet
Gasquet
France
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age33
ATP ranking52
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
6
R.Gasquet
4
1
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
B.Paire
✓
3
6
6
R.Gasquet
6
3
4
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
M.Granollers
6
65
4
R.Gasquet
✓
4
77
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
2
6
R.Gasquet
4
3
6
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
R.Gasquet
3
4
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
