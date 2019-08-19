Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round

D.Goffin VS R.Gasquet

8 October 2019 Starting from 06:30

Show Court 3
LIVE - David Goffin - Richard Gasquet

Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between David Goffin and Richard Gasquet live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

David Goffin
David
Goffin
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
14
Previous matches
Richard Gasquet
Richard
Gasquet
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
52
Previous matches
