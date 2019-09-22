Shanghai Masters
Singles | 3rd Round
D.Goffin VS R.Federer
10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
LIVE - David Goffin - Roger Federer
Shanghai Masters - 10 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between David Goffin and Roger Federer live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
David
Goffin
Goffin
Belgium
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age28
ATP ranking14
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
3
M.Kukushkin
2
0
A
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
R.Gasquet
2
3
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Semifinal
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
D.Goffin
3
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
H.Chung
2
2
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
✓
77
77
D.Shapovalov
65
62
Roger
Federer
Federer
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age38
ATP ranking3
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
A.Ramos
2
65
R.Federer
✓
6
77
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Federer
6
4
6
4
2
G.Dimitrov
✓
3
6
3
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
6
D.Goffin
2
2
0
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
6
D.Evans
2
2
1
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer
✓
3
6
6
6
D.Džumhur
6
2
3
4
