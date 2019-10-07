Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round

F.Fognini VS A.Murray

8 October 2019 Starting from 11:30

Show Court 3
LIVE - Fabio Fognini - Andy Murray

Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Fabio Fognini and Andy Murray live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Fabio Fognini
Fabio
Fognini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
12
Previous matches
Andy Murray
Andy
Murray
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.9
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
289
Previous matches
