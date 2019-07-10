Shanghai Masters
F.Fognini VS S.Querrey

7 October 2019 Starting from 06:30

LIVE - Fabio Fognini - Sam Querrey

Shanghai Masters - 07 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Fabio Fognini and Sam Querrey live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Fabio Fognini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
12
Previous matches
Sam Querrey
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    95
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
55
Previous matches
