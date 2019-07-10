Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
F.Fognini VS S.Querrey
7 October 2019 Starting from 06:30
LIVE - Fabio Fognini - Sam Querrey
Shanghai Masters - 07 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Fabio Fognini and Sam Querrey live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Fabio
Fognini
Fognini
Italy
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age32
ATP ranking12
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Khachanov
✓
3
6
6
F.Fognini
6
3
1
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev
3
4
F.Fognini
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
4
6
66
F.Fognini
✓
6
4
78
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Fognini
3
4
78
3
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
66
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Nadal
✓
2
6
6
F.Fognini
6
1
2
Sam
Querrey
Querrey
United States
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)95
- Age31
ATP ranking55
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Querrey
63
2
A.Zverev
✓
77
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
77
66
6
D.Schwartzman
62
78
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
R.Bautista
62
1
A
S.Querrey
✓
77
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
6
1
63
5
J.Londero
✓
3
6
77
7
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
S.Querrey
64
610
A.Rublev
✓
77
712
