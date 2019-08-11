Shanghai Masters
Singles | 3rd Round

F.Fognini VS ...

10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
LIVE - Fabio Fognini - ...

Shanghai Masters - 10 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Fabio Fognini and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Fabio Fognini
Fabio
Fognini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
12
Previous matches
