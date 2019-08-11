Shanghai Masters
Singles | 3rd Round
F.Fognini VS ...
10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Fabio Fognini - ...
Shanghai Masters - 10 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Fabio Fognini and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Fabio
Fognini
Fognini
Italy
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age32
ATP ranking12
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
F.Fognini
✓
77
2
77
A.Murray
64
6
62
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Fognini
✓
6
6
S.Querrey
4
2
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Khachanov
✓
3
6
6
F.Fognini
6
3
1
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev
3
4
F.Fognini
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
4
6
66
F.Fognini
✓
6
4
78
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
08/10/2019
Tennis news - Andy Murray falls short in fiery encounter with Fabio Fognini
Shanghai Masters
08/10/2019
Tennis news - Andy Murray tells Fabio Fognini to 'shut up' during bad-tempered clash on court
Shanghai Masters