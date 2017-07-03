Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Live
F.Auger-Aliassime
5
A.Bublik
3
8 October 2019Show Court 3
LIVE - Félix Auger-Aliassime - Alexander Bublik

Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Félix Auger-Aliassime and Alexander Bublik live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Félix Auger-Aliassime
Félix
Auger-Aliassime
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    19
ATP ranking
19
Previous matches
Alexander Bublik
Alexander
Bublik
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.97
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
54
Previous matches
