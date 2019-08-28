Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round

F.Auger-Aliassime VS S.Tsitsipas

9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
Match
LIVE - Félix Auger-Aliassime - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Shanghai Masters - 09 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Félix Auger-Aliassime and Stefanos Tsitsipas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Félix Auger-Aliassime
Félix
Auger-Aliassime
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    19
ATP ranking
19
Previous matches
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
GreeceGreece
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
7
Previous matches
