Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
F.Auger-Aliassime VS S.Tsitsipas
9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
LIVE - Félix Auger-Aliassime - Stefanos Tsitsipas
Shanghai Masters - 09 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Félix Auger-Aliassime and Stefanos Tsitsipas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Félix
Auger-Aliassime
Auger-Aliassime
Canada
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age19
ATP ranking19
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
77
4
A.Bublik
65
0
A
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
3
1
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
6
6
A.Ramos
3
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
✓
6
65
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
4
77
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
1
1
4
View more matches
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas
Greece
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age21
ATP ranking7
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
Final
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
S.Tsitsipas
6
4
1
ATP Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
S.Tsitsipas
✓
78
6
A.Zverev
66
4
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Isner
63
3
S.Tsitsipas
✓
77
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
N.Basilashvili
6
3
2
S.Tsitsipas
✓
4
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
6
3
4
S.Tsitsipas
✓
4
6
6
View more matches
