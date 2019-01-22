Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round

F.Tiafoe VS D.Shapovalov

7 October 2019 Starting from 06:30

Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
LIVE - Frances Tiafoe - Denis Shapovalov

Shanghai Masters - 07 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Frances Tiafoe
Frances
Tiafoe
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
46
Previous matches
Denis Shapovalov
Denis
Shapovalov
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
32
Previous matches
