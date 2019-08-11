Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
G.Monfils VS H.Hurkacz
8 October 2019 Starting from 06:30
Grandstand
LIVE - Gaël Monfils - Hubert Hurkacz
Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Gaël Monfils and Hubert Hurkacz live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Gaël
Monfils
Monfils
France
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking11
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
✓
7
61
6
L.Sonego
5
77
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
4
77
3
J.Isner
✓
6
65
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Monfils
5
4
A.Ramos
✓
7
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
✓
5
6
6
C.Norrie
7
3
4
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
3
6
6
3
77
G.Monfils
6
3
2
6
65
View more matches
Hubert
Hurkacz
Hurkacz
Poland
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age22
ATP ranking34
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
✓
77
6
Z.Zhang
65
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
4
3
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
✓
6
6
H.Hurkacz
2
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
6
3
78
1
4
J.Chardy
✓
3
6
66
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Final
B.Paire
3
6
3
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
3
6
View more matches
