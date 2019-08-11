Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
G.Monfils VS L.Sonego
7 October 2019 Starting from 06:30
Show Court 3
LIVE - Gaël Monfils - Lorenzo Sonego
Shanghai Masters - 07 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Gaël Monfils and Lorenzo Sonego live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Gaël
Monfils
Monfils
France
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking11
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
4
77
3
J.Isner
✓
6
65
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Monfils
5
4
A.Ramos
✓
7
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
✓
5
6
6
C.Norrie
7
3
4
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
3
6
6
3
77
G.Monfils
6
3
2
6
65
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
G.Monfils
✓
6
6
6
P.Andújar
1
2
2
View more matches
Lorenzo
Sonego
Sonego
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age24
ATP ranking54
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego
6
3
4
H.Chung
✓
3
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
L.Sonego
1
4
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego
✓
6
77
O.Otte
2
62
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Andújar
✓
6
6
6
L.Sonego
2
4
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego
✓
6
6
6
M.Granollers
3
4
4
View more matches
