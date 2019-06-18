Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
•Live
G.Pella
3
5
J.Millman
•
6
4
8 October 2019Court 7
LIVE - Guido Pella - John Millman
Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Guido Pella and John Millman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Guido
Pella
Pella
Argentina
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age29
ATP ranking21
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
77
G.Pella
4
63
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
3
6
62
3
P.Carreño
✓
6
4
77
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
7
G.Pella
1
5
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
✓
7
77
C.Ruud
5
64
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
G.Pella
3
4
John
Millman
Millman
Australia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age30
ATP ranking58
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Final
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
J.Millman
3
2
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Semifinal
R.Opelka
3
64
J.Millman
✓
6
77
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Millman
✓
6
6
T.Daniel
4
0
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
L.Harris
3
2
J.Millman
✓
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
J.Millman
✓
4
6
6
A.Mannarino
6
3
4
