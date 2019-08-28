Shanghai Masters
Singles | 3rd Round

H.Hurkacz VS S.Tsitsipas

10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
User comments

LIVE - Hubert Hurkacz - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Shanghai Masters - 10 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Hubert Hurkacz and Stefanos Tsitsipas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Hubert Hurkacz
Hubert
Hurkacz
PolandPoland
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
34
Previous matches
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
GreeceGreece
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
7
Previous matches
