Shanghai Masters
Singles | 3rd Round
H.Hurkacz VS S.Tsitsipas
10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
LIVE - Hubert Hurkacz - Stefanos Tsitsipas
Shanghai Masters - 10 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Hubert Hurkacz and Stefanos Tsitsipas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Hubert
Hurkacz
Hurkacz
Poland
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age22
ATP ranking34
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
2
61
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
77
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
✓
77
6
Z.Zhang
65
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
4
3
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
✓
6
6
H.Hurkacz
2
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
6
3
78
1
4
J.Chardy
✓
3
6
66
6
6
View more matches
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas
Greece
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age21
ATP ranking7
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
63
63
S.Tsitsipas
✓
77
77
ATP Beijing
Singles
Final
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
S.Tsitsipas
6
4
1
ATP Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
S.Tsitsipas
✓
78
6
A.Zverev
66
4
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Isner
63
3
S.Tsitsipas
✓
77
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
N.Basilashvili
6
3
2
S.Tsitsipas
✓
4
6
6
View more matches
