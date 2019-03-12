Shanghai Masters
Singles | 3rd Round
H.Hurkacz VS ...
10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Hubert Hurkacz - ...
Shanghai Masters - 10 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Hubert Hurkacz and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Hubert
Hurkacz
Hurkacz
Poland
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age22
ATP ranking34
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
2
61
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
77
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
✓
77
6
Z.Zhang
65
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
4
3
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
✓
6
6
H.Hurkacz
2
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
6
3
78
1
4
J.Chardy
✓
3
6
66
6
6
View more matches
