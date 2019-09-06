Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
•Live
J.Struff
2
1
M.Berrettini
•
6
4
8 October 2019Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Jan-Lennard Struff - Matteo Berrettini
Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jan-Lennard Struff and Matteo Berrettini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jan-Lennard
Struff
Struff
Germany
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age29
ATP ranking38
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
6
64
3
G.Soeda
✓
4
77
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
63
4
P.Herbert
✓
77
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
✓
6
77
77
J.Struff
3
64
65
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
✓
6
6
6
C.Ruud
4
4
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
J.Struff
2
1
View more matches
Matteo
Berrettini
Berrettini
Italy
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking13
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
✓
77
79
M.Berrettini
62
67
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
65
63
E.Gerasimov
✓
77
77
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
R.Carballés
1
2
US Open men
Singles
Semifinal
M.Berrettini
66
4
1
R.Nadal
✓
78
6
6
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
3
6
6
3
77
G.Monfils
6
3
2
6
65
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
01/10/2019
Tennis news - Andy Murray battles past world No 13 Matteo Berrettini in China Open
ATP Beijing