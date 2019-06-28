Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
J.Chardy VS K.Edmund
7 October 2019 Starting from 06:30
Grandstand
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Jérémy Chardy - Kyle Edmund
Shanghai Masters - 07 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jérémy Chardy and Kyle Edmund live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jérémy
Chardy
Chardy
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age32
ATP ranking72
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Khachanov
✓
77
77
J.Chardy
6
65
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Chardy
✓
67
6
77
M.Cecchinato
79
3
64
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
6
63
6
J.Chardy
4
3
77
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
6
3
78
1
4
J.Chardy
✓
3
6
66
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
J.Chardy
2
A
F.Tiafoe
✓
4
View more matches
Kyle
Edmund
Edmund
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age24
ATP ranking34
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Edmund
4
6
65
Z.Zhang
✓
6
3
77
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
✓
6
6
K.Edmund
3
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
K.Edmund
6
61
5
7
2
P.Andújar
✓
3
77
7
5
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Medvedev
✓
6
7
K.Edmund
2
5
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
K.Edmund
3
0
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
07/08/2019
Tennis news - Kyle Edmund stops Nick Kyrgios to reach second round of Rogers Cup in Montreal
Montreal Masters
03/07/2019
Wimbledon 2019: Fernando Verdasco comes from two sets down to stun Kyle Edmund
Wimbledon men