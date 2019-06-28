Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round

J.Chardy VS K.Edmund

7 October 2019 Starting from 06:30

Grandstand
User comments

LIVE - Jérémy Chardy - Kyle Edmund

Shanghai Masters - 07 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jérémy Chardy and Kyle Edmund live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jérémy Chardy
Jérémy
Chardy
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
72
Previous matches
Kyle Edmund
Kyle
Edmund
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
34
Previous matches
