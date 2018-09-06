Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
J.Sousa VS V.Pospisil
8 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Grandstand
LIVE - João Sousa - Vasek Pospisil
Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between João Sousa and Vasek Pospisil live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
João
Sousa
Sousa
Portugal
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age30
ATP ranking63
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
✓
2
6
77
F.Krajinovic
6
4
65
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka
✓
7
6
J.Sousa
5
3
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Harris
✓
65
6
6
J.Sousa
77
3
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
✓
6
65
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
4
77
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung
6
3
4
J.Sousa
✓
1
6
6
Vasek
Pospisil
Pospisil
Canada
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age29
ATP ranking248
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
✓
77
6
D.Schwartzman
62
2
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
3
6
5
J.Thompson
✓
6
3
7
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
T.Sandgren
✓
6
64
6
6
V.Pospisil
3
77
3
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
✓
4
7
7
4
6
K.Khachanov
6
5
5
6
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
6
63
77
V.Pospisil
2
77
63
