Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round

J.Millman VS A.Rublev

9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
LIVE - John Millman - Andrey Rublev

Shanghai Masters - 09 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between John Millman and Andrey Rublev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

John Millman
John
Millman
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    79
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
58
Previous matches
Andrey Rublev
Andrey
Rublev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
33
Previous matches
