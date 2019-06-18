Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
J.Millman VS A.Rublev
9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
LIVE - John Millman - Andrey Rublev
Shanghai Masters - 09 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between John Millman and Andrey Rublev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
John
Millman
Millman
Australia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age30
ATP ranking58
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
3
5
J.Millman
✓
6
7
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Final
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
J.Millman
3
2
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Semifinal
R.Opelka
3
64
J.Millman
✓
6
77
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Millman
✓
6
6
T.Daniel
4
0
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
L.Harris
3
2
J.Millman
✓
6
6
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age21
ATP ranking33
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Rublev
✓
6
77
B.Coric
4
64
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev
3
4
F.Fognini
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
2
5
A.Rublev
✓
6
7
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
7
A.Rublev
4
5
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
R.Berankis
4
77
1
A.Rublev
✓
6
65
6
