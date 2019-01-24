Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Result
Z.Li
77
4
4
L.Pouille
✓
64
6
6
8 October 2019Show Court 3
LIVE - Zhe Li - Lucas Pouille
Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Zhe Li and Lucas Pouille live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Zhe
Li
Li
China
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age33
ATP ranking231
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Evans
✓
6
6
Z.Li
3
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
Z.Li
6
2
3
E.Gerasimov
✓
4
6
6
Davis Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
Z.Li
3
77
3
T.Daniel
✓
6
64
6
Davis Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
Z.Li
✓
6
6
Y.Nishioka
3
2
Australian Open men
Singles
1st Round
P.Kohlschreiber
✓
6
6
6
Z.Li
2
2
4
View more matches
Lucas
Pouille
Pouille
France
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age25
ATP ranking22
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
L.Pouille
1
2
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Nishioka
1
2
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
4
3
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
S.Kwon
✓
77
6
L.Pouille
64
2
ATP Metz
Singles
Semifinal
L.Pouille
66
64
J.Tsonga
✓
78
77
View more matches
