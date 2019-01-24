Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Result
Z.Li
77
4
4
L.Pouille
64
6
6
8 October 2019Show Court 3
Match
Match
All matches
LIVE - Zhe Li - Lucas Pouille

Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Zhe Li and Lucas Pouille live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Zhe Li
Zhe
Li
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
231
Previous matches
Lucas Pouille
Lucas
Pouille
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    25
ATP ranking
22
Previous matches
