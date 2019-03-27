Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
L.Pouille VS J.Isner
9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
LIVE - Lucas Pouille - John Isner
Shanghai Masters - 09 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Lucas Pouille and John Isner live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Lucas
Pouille
Pouille
France
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age25
ATP ranking22
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
Z.Li
77
4
4
L.Pouille
✓
64
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
L.Pouille
1
2
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Nishioka
1
2
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
4
3
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
S.Kwon
✓
77
6
L.Pouille
64
2
View more matches
John
Isner
Isner
United States
- Height (m)2.08
- Weight (Kg)108
- Age34
ATP ranking17
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
61
4
J.Isner
✓
77
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Isner
63
3
S.Tsitsipas
✓
77
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
✓
77
7
D.Evans
63
5
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
4
77
3
J.Isner
✓
6
65
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
713
65
64
E.Gerasimov
✓
611
77
77
View more matches
