Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round

L.Pouille VS J.Isner

9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
LIVE - Lucas Pouille - John Isner

Shanghai Masters - 09 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Lucas Pouille and John Isner live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Lucas Pouille
Lucas
Pouille
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    25
ATP ranking
22
Previous matches
John Isner
John
Isner
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    2.08
  • Weight (Kg)
    108
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
17
Previous matches
