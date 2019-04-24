Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
M.Cecchinato VS B.Paire
7 October 2019 Starting from 06:30
Grandstand
LIVE - Marco Cecchinato - Benoît Paire
Shanghai Masters - 07 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Marco Cecchinato and Benoît Paire live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Marco
Cecchinato
Cecchinato
Italy
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age27
ATP ranking65
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Chardy
✓
67
6
77
M.Cecchinato
79
3
64
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
D.Džumhur
✓
5
6
6
M.Cecchinato
7
4
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Laaksonen
✓
77
78
2
3
77
M.Cecchinato
63
66
6
6
62
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cecchinato
77
4
3
J.Millman
✓
65
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
M.Cecchinato
✓
77
1
A.Bublik
63
0
A
Benoît
Paire
Paire
France
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age30
ATP ranking23
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Uchiyama
✓
6
6
B.Paire
2
2
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
B.Paire
3
6
3
P.Carreño
✓
6
3
6
ATP Metz
Singles
Semifinal
A.Bedene
✓
4
6
6
B.Paire
6
1
2
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Paire
✓
77
6
G.Barrère
64
4
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
B.Paire
✓
3
6
6
R.Gasquet
6
3
4
