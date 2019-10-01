Shanghai Masters
Singles | Semifinal

M.Berrettini VS A.Zverev

12 October 2019 Starting from 14:00

LIVE - Matteo Berrettini - Alexander Zverev

Shanghai Masters - 12 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 12 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Matteo Berrettini
Matteo
Berrettini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
13
Alexander Zverev
Alexander
Zverev
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    86
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
6
