Shanghai Masters
Singles | Semifinal
M.Berrettini VS A.Zverev
12 October 2019 Starting from 14:00
Center
LIVE - Matteo Berrettini - Alexander Zverev
Shanghai Masters - 12 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 12 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Matteo
Italy
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking13
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
710
6
D.Thiem
68
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
R.Bautista
65
4
M.Berrettini
✓
77
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín
3
3
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
2
1
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
✓
77
79
M.Berrettini
62
67
View more matches
Alexander
Germany
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age22
ATP ranking6
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Zverev
✓
6
67
6
R.Federer
3
79
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
77
A.Rublev
0
64
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
✓
715
77
J.Chardy
613
63
ATP Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
S.Tsitsipas
✓
78
6
A.Zverev
66
4
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Querrey
63
2
A.Zverev
✓
77
6
View more matches
