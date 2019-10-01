Shanghai Masters
Singles | Quarter-final
M.Berrettini VS D.Thiem
11 October 2019 Starting from 12:30
LIVE - Matteo Berrettini - Dominic Thiem
Shanghai Masters - 11 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and Dominic Thiem live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 11 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Matteo
Berrettini
Berrettini
Italy
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking13
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
R.Bautista
65
4
M.Berrettini
✓
77
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín
3
3
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
2
1
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
✓
77
79
M.Berrettini
62
67
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
65
63
E.Gerasimov
✓
77
77
View more matches
Dominic
Thiem
Thiem
Austria
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age26
ATP ranking5
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
N.Basilashvili
3
4
D.Thiem
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
63
3
D.Thiem
✓
77
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
Final
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
S.Tsitsipas
6
4
1
ATP Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem
✓
2
77
7
K.Khachanov
6
65
5
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
A.Murray
2
63
View more matches
04/10/2019
Tennis news - Dominic Thiem powers past Andy Murray to reach China Open semi-finals
ATP Beijing