Shanghai Masters
Singles | 3rd Round

M.Berrettini VS ...

10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Matteo Berrettini - ...

Shanghai Masters - 10 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Matteo Berrettini
Matteo
Berrettini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
13
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Pain-free Andy Murray finding tennis ‘easier and more fun’ after landmark win

ATP Beijing
01/10/2019

Tennis news - Andy Murray battles past world No 13 Matteo Berrettini in China Open

ATP Beijing
01/10/2019

Tennis news - Rafael Nadal ends Matteo Berrettini dream and reaches US Open final

US Open
07/09/2019

US Open 2019 news - 'You can't expect an easy opponent,' warns Rafa Nadal ahead of Berrettini battle

US Open
06/09/2019