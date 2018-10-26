Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
M.Kukushkin VS M.Kecmanovic
7 October 2019 Starting from 11:30
Show Court 3
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Mikhail Kukushkin - Miomir Kecmanovic
Shanghai Masters - 07 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Mikhail Kukushkin and Miomir Kecmanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Mikhail
Kukushkin
Kukushkin
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age31
ATP ranking60
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
4
6
66
F.Fognini
✓
6
4
78
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Kukushkin
68
2
J.Sousa
✓
710
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
77
6
D.Džumhur
62
2
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
6
77
J.Sinner
3
64
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Popyrin
✓
2
7
6
6
M.Kukushkin
6
5
3
2
View more matches
Miomir
Kecmanovic
Kecmanovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age20
ATP ranking51
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
M.Kecmanovic
4
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic
62
3
A.Ramos
✓
77
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
C.Ruud
2
0
A
M.Kecmanovic
✓
6
0
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic
611
77
62
6
3
P.Lorenzi
✓
713
62
77
3
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
2
1
5
M.Kecmanovic
✓
6
6
7
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more