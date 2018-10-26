Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round

M.Kukushkin VS M.Kecmanovic

7 October 2019 Starting from 11:30

Show Court 3
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Mikhail Kukushkin - Miomir Kecmanovic

Shanghai Masters - 07 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Mikhail Kukushkin and Miomir Kecmanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Mikhail Kukushkin
Mikhail
Kukushkin
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
60
Previous matches
View more matches
Miomir Kecmanovic
Miomir
Kecmanovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
51
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Italy's Lorenzo Sonego downs Miomir Kecmanovic to win Antalya Open

ATP Antalya
29/06/2019

Tennis news - Milos Raonic overwhelms Miomir Kecmanovic to reach semis

Indian Wells Masters
15/03/2019

Tennis news - Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Mikhail Kukushkin to win Marseille Open

ATP Marseille
24/02/2019

Thiem's hopes of home win ended by Nishikori

26/10/2018