Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
Result
N.Basilashvili
6
1
6
B.Paire
4
6
1
8 October 2019Court 4
LIVE - Nikoloz Basilashvili - Benoît Paire

Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Nikoloz Basilashvili and Benoît Paire live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Nikoloz Basilashvili
Nikoloz
Basilashvili
GeorgiaGeorgia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    79
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
26
Previous matches
Benoît Paire
Benoît
Paire
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
23
Previous matches
