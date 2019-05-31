Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
Result
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
1
6
B.Paire
4
6
1
8 October 2019Court 4
LIVE - Nikoloz Basilashvili - Benoît Paire
Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Nikoloz Basilashvili and Benoît Paire live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Nikoloz
Basilashvili
Basilashvili
Georgia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age27
ATP ranking26
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
4
6
6
R.Albot
6
1
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
N.Basilashvili
6
3
2
S.Tsitsipas
✓
4
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
77
G.Pella
4
63
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Tsonga
✓
5
6
4
N.Basilashvili
7
3
1
A
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Maden
2
66
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
78
Benoît
Paire
Paire
France
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age30
ATP ranking23
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Cecchinato
2
5
B.Paire
✓
6
7
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Uchiyama
✓
6
6
B.Paire
2
2
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
B.Paire
3
6
3
P.Carreño
✓
6
3
6
ATP Metz
Singles
Semifinal
A.Bedene
✓
4
6
6
B.Paire
6
1
2
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Paire
✓
77
6
G.Barrère
64
4
