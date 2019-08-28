Shanghai Masters
Singles | 3rd Round
N.Basilashvili VS D.Thiem
10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
LIVE - Nikoloz Basilashvili - Dominic Thiem
Shanghai Masters - 10 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Nikoloz Basilashvili and Dominic Thiem live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Nikoloz
Basilashvili
Basilashvili
Georgia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age27
ATP ranking26
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
1
6
B.Paire
4
6
1
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
4
6
6
R.Albot
6
1
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
N.Basilashvili
6
3
2
S.Tsitsipas
✓
4
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
77
G.Pella
4
63
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Tsonga
✓
5
6
4
N.Basilashvili
7
3
1
A
Dominic
Thiem
Thiem
Austria
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age26
ATP ranking5
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
63
3
D.Thiem
✓
77
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
Final
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
S.Tsitsipas
6
4
1
ATP Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem
✓
2
77
7
K.Khachanov
6
65
5
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
A.Murray
2
63
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
6
Z.Zhang
3
3
