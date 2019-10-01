Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
N.Djokovic VS D.Shapovalov
9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Denis Shapovalov
Shanghai Masters - 09 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Novak
Djokovic
Djokovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age32
ATP ranking1
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Final
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
J.Millman
3
2
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Semifinal
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
D.Goffin
3
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
L.Pouille
1
2
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
7
G.Soeda
3
5
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
A.Popyrin
4
2
View more matches
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking36
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
4
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
✓
77
77
D.Shapovalov
65
62
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
M.Kecmanovic
4
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Semifinal
D.Shapovalov
3
4
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Gerasimov
4
6
3
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
3
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more