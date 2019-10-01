Shanghai Masters
Singles | 3rd Round
N.Djokovic VS J.Isner
10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - John Isner
Shanghai Masters - 10 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and John Isner live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Novak
Djokovic
Djokovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age32
ATP ranking1
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
D.Shapovalov
3
3
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Final
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
J.Millman
3
2
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Semifinal
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
D.Goffin
3
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
L.Pouille
1
2
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
7
G.Soeda
3
5
John
Isner
Isner
United States
- Height (m)2.08
- Weight (Kg)108
- Age34
ATP ranking17
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
L.Pouille
5
3
J.Isner
✓
7
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
61
4
J.Isner
✓
77
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Isner
63
3
S.Tsitsipas
✓
77
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
✓
77
7
D.Evans
63
5
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
4
77
3
J.Isner
✓
6
65
6
