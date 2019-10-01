Shanghai Masters
Singles | 3rd Round

N.Djokovic VS J.Isner

10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - John Isner

Shanghai Masters - 10 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and John Isner live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Novak Djokovic
Novak
Djokovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
1
John Isner
John
Isner
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    2.08
  • Weight (Kg)
    108
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
17
